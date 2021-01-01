Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Ryzen 7 5700U +14%
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4248
Ryzen 7 5700U +118%
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1947
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +4%
1181
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3202
Ryzen 7 5700U +82%
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1