Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i7 1060NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +25%
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +172%
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
1980
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +46%
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +3%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +25%
2459
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
