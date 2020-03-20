Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 10 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i3 10100 +1%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1564
Core i3 10100 +44%
2254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1907
Core i3 10100 +38%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6204
Core i3 10100 +41%
8724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1058
Core i3 10100 +3%
1085
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2396
Core i3 10100 +75%
4187
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1