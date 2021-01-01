Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Core i3 1115G4 +43%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6189
Core i3 1115G4 +3%
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i3 1115G4 +5%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +17%
3139
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1