Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 10 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i5 10300H +3%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Core i5 10300H +34%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i5 10300H +41%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Core i5 10300H +42%
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 10300H +7%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 10300H +68%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
