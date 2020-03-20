Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 1030G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i7 1060NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 1030G7 +16%
2860
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-1030G7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
