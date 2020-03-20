Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +25%
441
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +86%
1602
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +14%
1916
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +17%
6344
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 1030NG7 +3%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 1030NG7 +11%
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
