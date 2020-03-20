Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1560
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Core i5 10310U +23%
2338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6154
Core i5 10310U +8%
6665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +1%
1064
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2390
Core i5 10310U +37%
3269
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i7 10610U vs Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i7 8665U vs Intel Core i5 10310U