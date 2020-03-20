Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 10 vs 15 Watt
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 2.67 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +6%
441
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +30%
1602
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i5 1035G4 +24%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Core i5 1035G4 +31%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 1035G4 +12%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 1035G4 +62%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G4