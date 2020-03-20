Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 10 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i5 1038NG7 +1%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Core i5 1038NG7 +25%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i5 1038NG7 +35%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Core i5 1038NG7 +57%
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 1038NG7 +16%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 1038NG7 +81%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
