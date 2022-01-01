Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060NG7 or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 1060NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 10 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1174 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7
7247
Core i5 11260H +106%
14906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 20, 2020 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Y Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1060NG7 i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1060NG7
n/a
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

