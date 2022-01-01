Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 10 vs 45 Watt
- Around 7.1 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1174 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i5 11260H +24%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4315
Core i5 11260H +108%
8971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Core i5 11260H +49%
2904
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7247
Core i5 11260H +106%
14906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Core i5 11260H +17%
1364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3148
Core i5 11260H +84%
5795
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|128
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1