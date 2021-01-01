Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 10 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Intel Core i5 11300H +26%
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4248
Intel Core i5 11300H +25%
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1947
Intel Core i5 11300H +47%
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7228
Intel Core i5 11300H +58%
11446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Intel Core i5 11300H +16%
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3202
Intel Core i5 11300H +43%
4571
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|-
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1