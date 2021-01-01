Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060NG7 or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Intel Core i7 1060NG7
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i7 1060NG7
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 1060NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 10 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 20, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1060NG7 i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units - 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

