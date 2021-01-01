Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 1140G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1140G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1614
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1933
Core i5 1140G7 +40%
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6354
Core i5 1140G7 +74%
11049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i5 1140G7 +7%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i5 1140G7 +4%
3355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-1140G7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|8x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
