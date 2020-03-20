Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8250U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +25%
441
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +31%
1602
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i5 8250U +4%
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +4%
6344
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +29%
1076
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 8250U +7%
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
