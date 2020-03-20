Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8265U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +11%
441
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1560
1326
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Core i5 8265U +12%
2143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6154
6139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2390
2027
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
