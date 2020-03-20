Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060NG7 or Core i5 8265U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 8265U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 8265U – 10 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 20, 2020 August 28, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-1060NG7 i5-8265U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page Intel Core i5 8265U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

