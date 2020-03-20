Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i5 8279U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +8%
441
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1602
Core i5 8279U +7%
1714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i5 8279U +19%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Core i5 8279U +26%
7989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +15%
1076
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i5 8279U +63%
4019
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|May 21, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i5-8279U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
