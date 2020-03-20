Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 10510U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Core i7 10510U +1%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +6%
1602
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1916
Core i7 10510U +28%
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6344
Core i7 10510U +12%
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +43%
1076
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2459
Core i7 10510U +16%
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
