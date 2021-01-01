Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i7 1060G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.0 GHz i7 1060G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i7 1060NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +6%
1614
1522
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6354
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i7 1060G7 +5%
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1060NG7 +44%
3238
2249
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 20, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1060NG7
|i7-1060G7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
