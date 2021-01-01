Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1060NG7 or Core i7 1060G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs i7 1060G7

Intel Core i7 1060NG7
VS
Intel Core i7 1060G7
Intel Core i7 1060NG7
Intel Core i7 1060G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1060NG7 against the 1.0 GHz i7 1060G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1060G7 and 1060NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Core i7 1060NG7 – 9 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and i7 1060G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 20, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Y Ice Lake
Model number i7-1060NG7 i7-1060G7
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
2. Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
4. Intel Core i5 1038NG7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
5. Intel Core i5 1030NG7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
6. Intel Core i7 1068NG7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
7. Intel Core i5 8257U or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
8. Intel Core i5 1030G7 or Intel Core i7 1060NG7
9. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 1060G7
10. Intel Core i5 1030G7 or Intel Core i7 1060G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1060G7 or i7 1060NG7?
EnglishРусский