We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 10610U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1121 vs 825 points
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
1259
Ryzen 5 3550H +32%
1656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +21%
2517
Ryzen 5 3550H
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
7203
Ryzen 5 3550H +12%
8051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +15%
3327
Ryzen 5 3550H
2884

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10610U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen+
Model number i7-10610U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10610U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

