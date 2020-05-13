Intel Core i7 10610U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1121 vs 825 points
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +21%
432
358
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1259
Ryzen 5 3550H +32%
1656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +21%
2517
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7203
Ryzen 5 3550H +12%
8051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +35%
1108
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +15%
3327
2884
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
