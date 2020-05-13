Intel Core i7 10610U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Ryzen 5 4600U +8%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 5 4600U +104%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +4%
2587
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7384
Ryzen 5 4600U +97%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +3%
1122
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3772
Ryzen 5 4600U +42%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
