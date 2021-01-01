Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10610U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10610U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i7 10610U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i7 10610U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 10610U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
1490
Ryzen 5 5500U +76%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
7250
Ryzen 5 5500U +92%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
3381
Ryzen 5 5500U +65%
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10610U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i7-10610U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.8-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10610U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 10610U?
