Intel Core i7 10610U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10610U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 1112 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1191
Ryzen 5 5600U +14%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4016
Ryzen 5 5600U +85%
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Ryzen 5 5600U +21%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3475
Ryzen 5 5600U +66%
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
