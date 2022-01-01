Intel Core i7 10610U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10610U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1077 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +13%
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4058
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +76%
7144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2382
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +25%
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7140
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +116%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +25%
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3372
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +58%
5318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
