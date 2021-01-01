Intel Core i7 10610U vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Max – 25 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1051 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1216
M1 Max +28%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4107
M1 Max +208%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7138
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
M1 Max +69%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3115
M1 Max +312%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
