Intel Core i7 10610U vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i7 10610U
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i7 10610U
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 10610U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1077 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U
1212
M1 Pro +27%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
4058
M1 Pro +201%
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U
1086
M1 Pro +62%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U
3372
M1 Pro +271%
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10610U and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 13, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake-U -
Model number i7-10610U -
Socket BGA-1528 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 0.8-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 8-23x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 10-25 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 3 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10610U
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10610U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

