Intel Core i7 10610U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1077 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
M1 Pro +27%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4058
M1 Pro +201%
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2382
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7140
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
M1 Pro +62%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3372
M1 Pro +271%
12505
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
