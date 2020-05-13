Intel Core i7 10610U vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Core i3 10100 +3%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Core i3 10100 +79%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2511
Core i3 10100 +4%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7259
Core i3 10100 +22%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +1%
1109
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3651
Core i3 10100 +14%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
