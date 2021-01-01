Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10610U or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 10610U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10610U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-10610U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-23x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10610U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10610U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i7 10610U?
