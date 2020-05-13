Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Core i5 10300H +3%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Core i5 10300H +65%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2587
Core i5 10300H +4%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7384
Core i5 10300H +22%
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
Core i5 10300H +3%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3772
Core i5 10300H +9%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10610U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10610U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10300H