Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +10%
2587
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +8%
7384
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +5%
1122
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +12%
3772
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
