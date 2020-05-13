Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +1%
431
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +4%
1275
1225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +6%
2511
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7259
Core i5 1035G7 +17%
8495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
Core i5 1035G7 +13%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3651
Core i5 1035G7 +15%
4194
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
