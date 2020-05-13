Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Core i5 1038NG7 +1%
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Core i5 1038NG7 +55%
1971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2511
Core i5 1038NG7 +2%
2556
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7259
Core i5 1038NG7 +34%
9712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
Core i5 1038NG7 +9%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3651
Core i5 1038NG7 +19%
4361
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
