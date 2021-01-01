Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 10500T
We compared two CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +13%
448
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1504
Core i5 10500T +91%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +2%
2464
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7184
Core i5 10500T +51%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +4%
1084
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3406
Core i5 10500T +38%
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
