Intel Core i7 10610U vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1112 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1191
Intel Core i5 11300H +17%
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4016
Intel Core i5 11300H +33%
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2400
Intel Core i5 11300H +19%
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7036
Intel Core i5 11300H +63%
11446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Intel Core i5 11300H +25%
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3475
Intel Core i5 11300H +32%
4571
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1