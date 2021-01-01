Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10610U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1080 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Core i5 1130G7 +18%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3157
Core i5 1130G7 +32%
4177
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1