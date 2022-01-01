Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1077 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Core i5 12500H +42%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4058
Core i5 12500H +264%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2382
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7140
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i5 12500H +54%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3372
Core i5 12500H +212%
10513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|8-23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
