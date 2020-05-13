Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +24%
431
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +6%
1275
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +29%
2511
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +21%
7259
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +36%
1109
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +41%
3651
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
