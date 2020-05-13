Intel Core i7 10610U vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +9%
435
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1276
Core i5 8265U +4%
1325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +18%
2534
2152
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +14%
7149
6249
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +24%
1110
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +84%
3713
2022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
