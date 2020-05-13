Intel Core i7 10610U vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Core i7 10510U +1%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Core i7 10510U +16%
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +6%
2587
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +4%
7384
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +49%
1122
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +32%
3772
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
