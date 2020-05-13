Intel Core i7 10610U vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10610U against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 10610U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Core i7 1060NG7 +2%
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Core i7 1060NG7 +22%
1560
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +32%
2511
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +18%
7259
6154
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10610U +4%
1109
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10610U +53%
3651
2390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10610U
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
