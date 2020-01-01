Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
452
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
1570
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
2553
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +26%
9157
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
1203
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +39%
4074
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 1005G1