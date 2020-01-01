Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 3 3200GE: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200GE and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 September 30, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
