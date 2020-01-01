Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +54%
452
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +164%
1570
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +34%
2553
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +124%
9157
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +64%
1203
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +163%
4074
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
