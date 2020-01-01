Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +3%
452
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
2553
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
9157
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +20%
1203
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
4074
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10300H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 3 4300U
- Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 3 4300U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 3 4300U
- Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 3 4300U
- Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 4300U