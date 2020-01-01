Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
446
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
1530
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +34%
2496
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +36%
8943
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +51%
1166
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +49%
4026
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10300H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i3 10110U or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U