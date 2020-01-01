Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +21%
446
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Ryzen 5 2600 +76%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
2496
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Ryzen 5 2600 +48%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
1166
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Ryzen 5 2600 +35%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 5 2600