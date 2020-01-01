Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
446
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Ryzen 5 2600X +98%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +5%
2496
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Ryzen 5 2600X +55%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1166
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Ryzen 5 2600X +43%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|229 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
