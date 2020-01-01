Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Ryzen 5 3600XT +12%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Ryzen 5 3600XT +160%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Ryzen 5 3600XT +12%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Ryzen 5 3600XT +111%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Ryzen 5 3600XT +77%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 7 4800U
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 3 3300X