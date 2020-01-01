Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1147 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1562
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9066
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1148
Ryzen 5 5600H +21%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3612
Ryzen 5 5600H +59%
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
