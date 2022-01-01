Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1308 vs 1167 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
2380
Ryzen 5 5625U +21%
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
8618
Ryzen 5 5625U +71%
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1158
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3915
Ryzen 5 5625U +30%
5097
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Barcelo
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
