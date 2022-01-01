Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1308 vs 1167 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1142
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4450
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Ryzen 5 5625U +21%
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8618
Ryzen 5 5625U +71%
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3915
Ryzen 5 5625U +30%
5097
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
