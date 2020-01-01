Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +22%
452
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
1570
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +50%
2553
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +38%
9157
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +66%
1203
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +80%
4074
2258
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
